Jones, Kuhn agree to three-year deals with Packers

"You're always hopeful to keep your own players," McCarthy told reporters in Green Bay. "So, yeah, I'm hopeful that both of those guys are able to come back. Just like the men that left here. You don't want to lose your own guys, that's for sure. That's the way we're built. We draft them and develop them, but the reality is you can't keep everybody. It's hard to see some go. That's just the nature of our program."