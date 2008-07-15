Jones in Chicago for physical, could be signed by Bears on Tuesday

The Chicago Bears may be close to signing a veteran running back to fill the hole left by the release of Cedric Benson.
Kevin Jones, the free agent running back who rushed for over 3,000 yards in four seasons with the Detroit Lions, will undergo a physical Tuesday in Chicago and could sign with the Bears by the end of the day, reports NFL Network's Adam Schefter.
Jones rushed for 581 yards and eight touchdowns in 2007 but missed the last game of the season after suffering a serious knee injury against the Chiefs in Week 16.
His best season came in 2004 when he rushed for 1,133 yards.