Jones: Fumbles won't hurt Ezekiel Elliott's carries

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear on Tuesday that the rookie running back's two fumbles against the Redskins won't impact his carries in Week 3.
"They will not. At all," Jones said on his weekly radio show, per Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News.
Elliott ran for 83 yards at just under four yards per carry against Washington, but the rookie's second turnover resulted in his benching.
Veteran Alfred Morris waltzed in to take every carry over the final 6:56 of the final quarter and rolled into the end zone for the winning touchdown. Morris has been a reliable complement to Elliott, but Dallas went into this season planning to unleash the latter from wire-to-wire.
Elliott is currently running at 3.3 yards per carry on the year -- hardly eye-popping numbers -- but we don't expect his role to change. Still, if he continues to struggle with ball security, Morris could see a larger role in this run-heavy attack.