Jones-Drew to run all over Raiders D

The Colts are operating in a short week, and will not have the optimum time to get their better running backs healthy. The unfortunate effect is that Peyton Manning will have to lead a one-dimensional offense again, and with Austin Collie possibly out again, there is also less diversity in his weaponry. Manning's owners could be in for another frustrating performance, and should be ready for another week of high yardage with two or more turnovers. Manning will have to throw often to give the offense any hope of moving, and that does bode well for the production of Reggie Wayne and Jacob Tamme, and both players are must-starts. Pierre Garcon is a viable WR3 play, as he at least will provide his owners with respectable totals. Javarris James is the only useful Colts RB in a larger or TD-only league for possible short-yardage scores. It is becoming easy for Tennessee's opponents to defend their running game, as no real major threats have existed via the pass recently. The return of Kenny Britt, however, could help, as the Colts may need to be respectful of the passing game. Plus, Indianapolis' struggles this year against the run are well-documented. So deploy Chris Johnson as usual and look for at least adequate totals. Britt should be reserved until you get an opportunity to see how he looks in his return, and Randy Moss is no longer useful, so avoid any Tennessee players other than Johnson.