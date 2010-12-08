Jones-Drew should run all over the Raiders defense

The Cowboys are ranked 28th against the pass, and has little chance of containing Michael Vick. The Philadelphia QB should be good for at least two TD passes. Moving the offense into scoring position regularly, of course, will make Vick a major threat to score as a runner. He could certainly be one of the very best fantasy performers of Week 14. Whenever Vick is in line to perform well, DeSean Jackson and Jeremy Maclin are must-starts as WRs 1 and 2, respectively. Brent Celek has come on recently and is a quality starting option as well. With the Dallas defense highly concerned about Vick, LeSean McCoy will have a lot of open running room, and his versatility and role as a flat pass-catcher for Vick makes him a top start again this week. Jon Kitna will attempt to keep up with Vick and will sling the ball often. Expect more than one TD pass, but also more than one turnover. Miles Austin will be a primary scoring target for Kitna, and Jason Witten has re-emerged as a regular contributor and top-level fantasy TE. Roy Williams has some upside now that he returns to the lineup, but has been inconsistent in the past as a starter. With both teams poised to put a lot of points on the board, Tashard Choice and Felix Jones should be in the flow of the Dallas offense as well, and will be quality flex options. Choice's fresher legs and TD potential makes him a slightly better option than Jones.