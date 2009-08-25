Jones-Drew rises in NFL.com's 2009 PPR fantasy football mock draft

NFL.com's 2009 PPR fantasy football mock draft utilized a standard scoring system (plus points for receptions) and required each owner to select a starting lineup of at least 1 QB, 2 RBs, 3 WRs, 1 FLEX (RB/WR/TE), 1 K and 1 DST. There were no limitations on the number of reserves drafted per position as long as a legal starting lineup was selected. Owners consisted of some of the industry's top experts, including Greg Ambrosius and Tom Kessenich from Krause Publications, Cory Bonini from KFFL.com, Adam Caplan from Sirius NFL Radio, Tristan Cockcroft from ESPN.com, Scott Engel from RotoExperts.com, Michael Fabiano and Adam Rank from NFL.com, David Gonos from OPENSports.com, John Hanson from FantasyGuru.com, Gregg Rosenthal from Rotoworld.com and David Sabino from SI.com.