Jones-Drew recovering well from shin injury

Published: Sep 07, 2009 at 09:46 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Injured Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew won't discuss his status for the season opener against Indianapolis. He did say Monday he was angry when the hit happened.

Jones-Drew bruised his right shin in Jacksonville's final preseason game against the Redskins. Jones-Drew, who signed a five-year, $30.95 million contract in April and is expected to be the workhorse of the Jaguars' offense, was injured on a tackle by Washington's Fred Smoot on the team's first drive of the game. The Jaguars won 24-17 last Thursday.

"I just think some things in football you don't need," he said. "If you want to cut out blocking or certain hits when people aren't looking, going low when a guy's back's to you ... that isn't the way to tackle a guy. I just think that personally. Obviously they're (the league) only trying to protect certain people. I was upset at the time. I was in the moment, but it happens."

The fourth-year player, who scored 14 touchdowns in 2008, watched practice Monday after spending time on a stationary bicycle.

"I'm looking forward to practice Wednesday, that's about all I can tell you," he said. "I'm taking the Bill Belichick way out."

Coach Jack Del Rio said he's preparing as though Jones-Drew will play against the Colts.

"He's feeling better," Del Rio said. "Yes, we expect him to play Sunday."

