Jones-Drew proving to be NFL's most versatile player

"I was the third running back as a junior on my high school team. My coaches told me that if I was going to get on the field, I had to find a lot of different ways to do it. So, that is what I have been doing since then. People always said I was too short, a lot of people in the NFL were scared of my height, but leverage is the key in the game of football. When you're blocking someone, when you're running the ball, the lowest man wins. My height with my strength is a positive."