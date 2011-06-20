Jones-Drew defends Garrard, believes QB deserves more time

Published: Jun 20, 2011 at 02:53 PM

The Jaguars used the 10th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft to select Missouri quarterback Blaine Gabbert, but Jacksonville's biggest star isn't convinced it was the right decision.

Maurice Jones-Drew, who has rushed for over 1,300 yards in back-to-back seasons, said Monday on "NFL Total Access" that the offense needed more time to develop, not a new face of the franchise.

Jones-Drew: I love L.A.

MJD is in your proverbial catch-22 when talking about the NFL in L.A. The former UCLA star would love to see the NFL return to his hometown. The only problem: he plays for the Jaguars, one of the teams rumored to be on the move. **More ...**

» Top 100: Maurice Jones-Drew
» Jaguars 2011 outlook
» Fantasy sitdown: MJD

"I just feel like what we needed as an offense wasn't a new quarterback, we just needed another year amongst each other because we had a lot of new players come in," Jones-Drew said. "You see a team like the Patriots or the Steelers or the Colts, those guys (have) been in the same system for the 10, 12 years together, and so that's what we're trying to grow right now."

Jones-Drew -- a fan of current Jaguars signal-caller David Garrard -- admitted he was "very shocked" that the Jags used their first pick on a QB. Jones-Drew said team officials explained to him that Garrard would benefit from competition in the same way he did back in 2007 when he unseated Byron Leftwich as starter.

Garrard has been unable to match the precision of his breakout 2007 season, but he remained a steady contributor for the Jags in 2010. In 14 games, Garrard threw for 2,734 yards and a career-high 23 touchdowns. His 90.8 quarterback rating was his best mark since 102.2 in '07.

"They're just trying to get that competitive thing going again and, I mean, it's going to be fun to watch," Jones-Drew said. "But I know David will win. He's a fighter, that's what he does."

Jones-Drew was asked if he thought the Jaguars should bring in one of the big-name wide receivers expected to hit the market. He said the team would benefit from a lower profile player with less baggage, pointing out Terrell Owens and Plaxico Burress as players who don't fit the culture of the team.

"Plaxico, because of his circumstances, what just happened, the zoo is going to come to Jacksonville, and we don't do that," Jones-Drew said. "We're kind of laid back, low key."

