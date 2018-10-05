Around the NFL

Jones: Dez reunion not in best interest for either side

Published: Oct 05, 2018 at 06:03 AM
Herbie Teope

Dez Bryant wouldn't mind a reunion with the Dallas Cowboys and recently voiced that opinion on social media.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had the opportunity to address Bryant's tweet during a Friday guest appearance on 105.3 The Fan, and the window for a reunion appears to be shut.

"I'm know I'm the one to ask as a response to that, but as you know, we're friends," Jones said, via the radio station's website. "To say the least, we're friends, and I have a lot of pride in where [Bryant] is relative to our relationship as it pertains to him as an individual. And so I mirror feelings of that nature.

"It just seems like [Bryant] is a Cowboy, but we've got to look at what we're all having to deal with and that is what's in the best interest of the team. So, that's a different story there."

The Cowboys enter Week 5 with the 30th ranked passing game and Cole Beasley is the lone wide receiver on the roster with more than 100 yards receiving. Running back Ezekiel Elliott and tight end Geoff Swaim have also topped the 100-yard receiving mark.

Bryant, whom the Cowboys released in April, produced 531 catches for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns in eight seasons.

Nevertheless, the veteran free-agent's past production isn't a fit for now.

"I'm just trying to say we feel good about Dez and wish him the very best," Jones said. "And trust me, if it were in our best interests -- his and ours and the team's -- then he would be on the field for the Cowboys."

Jones reinforced his points when asked would the scenario be different if he had the lone vote on a decision to bring back Bryant.

"I agree with where we are and his status right now," Jones said. "I agree with that."

