Jones: Decision on Jason Garrett for '15 is 'obvious'

Published: Dec 14, 2014 at 11:49 PM

Jerry Jones has struggled to avoid the emotional spending of his money during a dream 10-win season that has the Cowboys in control of the NFC East.

But he simply might not be able to hold on much longer.

When asked if Jones' favorite coach, Jason Garrett, would return next season, the Cowboys owner said he would not comment publicly on the matter.

Then, according to ESPN Dallas, he said the answer to that question was "obvious," anyway.

Jones has some big contracts to dole out at season's end with Garrett, Dez Bryant and DeMarco Murray all finishing up their deals. And if Dallas ends up making the playoffs and going on a bit of a run, the sentimental owner will have no choice but to break the bank.

Think about how long Jones has been waiting for the Garrett era to produce moments like Sunday's win over the Eagles in Philadelphia. Think about how much restraint he's shown in the meantime, which included building the offensive line through the draft and allowing Garrett to re-tool his coaching staff as many times as he did.

Now, it looks like Jones can feel the opportunity to pop his checkbook open coming, and he couldn't be happier.

