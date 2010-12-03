Jones: Cowboys RB Barber out vs. Colts with calf injury

Published: Dec 02, 2010 at 11:58 PM

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones confirmed Thursday night that running back Marion Barber would be ruled out of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The official word came Friday, when Barber was listed as out on the Cowboys' final injury report. Linebacker Keith Brooking (foot) was questionable, and wide receiver Dez Bryant (back), linebacker Bradie James (knee) and cornerback Bryan McCann (ankle) were probable.

The Cowboys also made two roster moves, placing defensive end Sean Lissemore (ankle) on injured reserve and promoting running back Lonyae Miller from the practice squad to the active roster.

Barber didn't practice all week after injuring his calf during the second half of the Cowboys' 30-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving Day. His absence paves the way for Felix Jones to start and Tashard Choice to see more playing time in the Cowboys' backfield.

Barber has 313 yards on 102 carries this season with three touchdowns. The sixth-year back is second on the team in rushing behind Jones, who has 448 yards.

Choice, who has just 38 rushing yards on the season, saw limited playing time against the Saints, but he scored the Cowboys' final touchdown on a 1-yard burst to give them a 27-23 lead in the fourth quarter.

Jones was listed as questionable with a hip injury against the Saints, but he rushed for 44 yards on 13 carries and caught seven passes for 69 yards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

