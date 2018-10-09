Jones: Cowboys haven't had true No. 1 WR for years

"What I'm saying is, where did they go the other night when you just had to have it and it was on the line? [Hopkins]," Jones said. "And that's where you went to...You can go down to Atlanta with Julio. You can go around to four or five different teams, but I'm basically giving you my definition of a No. 1 receiver. And it is Julio Jones, it is [DeAndre Hopkins], those are the guys. There are not but a handful of those guys in the NFL."