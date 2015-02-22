Jones comfortable with 5-year window for Tony Romo

"I feel very comfortable, to the main part of your question, with a five-year time frame," the Cowboys owner said from the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, via the team site. "I feel very comfortable with that. When I say comfortable: I'm ready to make decisions based on him being our quarterback that far into the future."
Romo will turn 35 in April and has undergone a pair of back surgeries in the past two years. He's coming off a strong season from a both a production and durability standpoint: He threw 34 touchdowns against just nine interceptions and started 17 of 18 games.
Still, Romo suffered two fractures in his lower back during the season, a reminder of how quickly things can change. Backup Brandon Weeden bombed in his lone start in Romo's place.
"I'm not going to look into the crystal ball with you and tell you he's not going to have down days over the next five years -- I can't do that," Jones said. "But I can tell you I'm comfortable, and I'm going to make decisions based on him being here."
More realistically, the Cowboys are probably operating on a three-year window with Romo as a quarterback you can build around. Anything beyond that should be considered a blessing. The urgency in Big D should be very real.
