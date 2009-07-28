Jones believes new stadium will inspire Cowboys to greatness

SAN ANTONIO -- Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says the club's new $1.15 billion stadium will inspire his team, although he stopped short of saying how far that inspiration will go.
"I think the team will play to the level of the stadium," said Jones, who later called it the greatest sports facility ever built.
Jones' comments came Tuesday as part of his annual "state of the Cowboys" news conference on the eve of training camp. The team will get to work Wednesday morning.
During the hourlong talk, Jones repeatedly brought up his strong support of Phillips but said the fact the coach hasn't been guaranteed the job beyond this year "is just not an issue." Jones also strongly backed quarterback Tony Romo.
