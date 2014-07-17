Jones Anderson, NFL Foundation provide grants for player camps

By Bill Bradley, contributing editor
Charlotte Jones Anderson, the director of the NFL Foundation, talked Thursday on "NFL AM" about her group's $750,000 donation to youth football camps.
"The great thing about the NFL Foundation is that we are able to support our players and our coaches that use their summer take time to give back and to offer camps to kids who otherwise wouldn't be able to afford camp," she said. "It really helps them learn the basics of football and hopefully gets them excited about the game and really give them the chance and the opportunity to be a part of something special."
Anderson, who also works as the Dallas Cowboys' executive vice president, has been a big proponent of the Heads Up Football program, which has received more than $1 million from the foundation. The NFL has designated August as "Heads Up Football Month."
Also, the Cowboys will be dedicating an NFL PLAY 60 Fitness Zone at a Salvation Army in Plano, Texas, on Friday.
"We not only were able to build the Fitness Zone, but have some funds that will hopefully help them build a field as well," she said. "This is our seventh Fitness Zone. It's really a chance for us to go into places like the Salvation Army and the Boys and Girls Club and bring to them an experience so they can play 60, or get 60 minutes of exercise every day.
"It will give these kids a chance to get engaged, get involved. If we can build fields, we like to do that. But hopefully we can offer something that otherwise they wouldn't have the opportunity to participate in."