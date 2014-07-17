Jones Anderson, NFL Foundation provide grants for player camps

Published: Jul 17, 2014 at 07:34 AM

By Bill Bradley, contributing editor

Charlotte Jones Anderson, the director of the NFL Foundation, talked Thursday on "NFL AM" about her group's $750,000 donation to youth football camps.

"The great thing about the NFL Foundation is that we are able to support our players and our coaches that use their summer take time to give back and to offer camps to kids who otherwise wouldn't be able to afford camp," she said. "It really helps them learn the basics of football and hopefully gets them excited about the game and really give them the chance and the opportunity to be a part of something special."

Anderson, who also works as the Dallas Cowboys' executive vice president, has been a big proponent of the Heads Up Football program, which has received more than $1 million from the foundation. The NFL has designated August as "Heads Up Football Month."

Also, the Cowboys will be dedicating an NFL PLAY 60 Fitness Zone at a Salvation Army in Plano, Texas, on Friday.

"We not only were able to build the Fitness Zone, but have some funds that will hopefully help them build a field as well," she said. "This is our seventh Fitness Zone. It's really a chance for us to go into places like the Salvation Army and the Boys and Girls Club and bring to them an experience so they can play 60, or get 60 minutes of exercise every day.

"It will give these kids a chance to get engaged, get involved. If we can build fields, we like to do that. But hopefully we can offer something that otherwise they wouldn't have the opportunity to participate in."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Week 10 bold predictions: 49ers shock Rams; Russell Wilson knocks off Packers in Lambeau

Will the struggling 49ers get their season back on track by knocking off the loaded Rams? Can Russell Wilson jump-start a Seahawks playoff push with a win in Green Bay? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Brian Flores reiterates Tua Tagovailoa is 'our quarterback' after QB replaces injured Brissett

Dolphins QB ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ didn't start Thursday night's 22-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens, but the second-year signal-caller finished the contest after ﻿Jacoby Brissett﻿ went down briefly with a knee injury.
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'My style of play needs to get more like (Mike White's)'

Jets QB Mike White has made an impression in his two starts with rookie Zach Wilson sidelined. On Thursday, Wilson discussed White's performances and areas where can he grow as a first-year pro.
news

NFL Week 10 underdogs: Will Saints upend Titans? Vikings to snap losing skid against Chargers?

Can the Saints cool off the red-hot Titans? Will the Vikings earn a much-needed win against the Chargers? Marc Sessler makes the case for five underdogs in Week 10.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW