Analysis

Jonathan Vilma waits on Roger Goodell's 'bounty' ruling

Published: Jun 28, 2012 at 10:41 AM

As we await NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's decision whether to uphold the varying suspensions of four current and former New Orleans Saints players for their roles in the team's "bounty" program, the legal machine for both sides is cranking up even more.

Let's break down where we stand and what likely lies ahead in the off-field story of the NFL season that isn't going away any time soon.

Goodell will rule whether he'll stick to the suspensions for Saints linebacker Jonathan Vilma (2012 season), defensive end Will Smith (four games) and former SaintsAnthony Hargrove, now with the Green Bay Packers, (eight games) and Scott Fujita of the Cleveland Browns (three games). Since the players did not defend themselves at the appeals hearings, Goodell is expected to stick to his initial punishment. No timetable is set for his ruling but it is expected within the next few weeks.

Once that ruling comes down, players are projected to file a lawsuit against Goodell in federal court, challenging his jurisdiction and authority to rule, the evidence used against them and the investigation process.

Vilma's attorneys tipped their plans Wednesday by filing notice in a Louisiana federal court that Vilma planned to file an injunction to delay any punishment until all legal proceedings are completed. The three other players, who are represented by NFL Players Association lawyers, are expected to follow suit. If injunctions were granted, the players could play until the legal maneuvering is final.

Vilma filed the preemptive injunction notice with Judge Helen Berrigan in the Eastern District Court of Louisiana. She is the same judge assigned to Vilma's defamation suit against Goodell. The rationale for this, according to Tulane Sports Law Director Gabe Feldman, is Vilma can argue that both cases are related, and by using this argument, the cases could be tied together and expedited.

As for the defamation lawsuit, Goodell has until July 5 -- and he is expected to wait until that date -- to respond to Vilma's defamation claims. He is expected to argue that, because of the collective bargaining agreement, there are no grounds to litigate in court. Vilma's lawyer is arguing it should go to court under common-law defamation, which he says is outside the realm of the CBA.

Once Goodell's response is filed, the court could decide to hear the case and set a date or not allow it, taking away one aspect of the mounting litigation.

Follow Steve Wyche on Twitter @wyche89

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL's highlight-reel players: The 32 most thrilling talents of today ... and tomorrow

With the 2021 NFL season right around the corner, Nick Shook decided to take a step back and put together a list of the league's greatest highlight makers. Check out the 32 most thrilling talents of today ... and tomorrow.
news

Will Giants' Daniel Jones make Josh Allen-like breakthrough in Year 3?

In a potential make-or-break year, is Daniel Jones ready to rise to the occasion? Judy Battista sees the Giants setting their QB up for success as the team opens training camp.
news

Training camp mailbag: Will Ryan Fitzpatrick boom or bust? Which rookie QBs start first?

Can Ryan Fitzpatrick really be trusted as a 17-game starter in Washington? Which rookie QBs have the best opportunities in front of them? Dan Hanzus checks the mailbag and answers your training camp questions.
news

Aaron Rodgers drama calls into question Packers' ability to maintain chemistry in 2021

Aaron Rodgers is back -- but after the QB expressed his frustration with the Packers in a no-holds-barred media session, Jeffri Chadiha wonders if chemistry issues will prove to be Green Bay's downfall in 2021. 
news

Xavien Howard trade fits: Four teams that could use Dolphins CB

In the wake of Xavien Howard's trade request, Chase Goodbread eyes four teams that would be a perfect fit for the Dolphins CB.
news

2021 NFL season: Candidates to Make the Leap from each AFC team

Is J.K. Dobbins about to run wild in Baltimore? Can Justin Herbert be even better for the Chargers in 2021? Gregg Rosenthal lists candidates to Make the Leap for every AFC team.
news

Top 10 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates: Micah Parsons among 4 linebackers 

Lance Zierlein ranks his top 10 candidates for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Will Cowboys LB Micah Parsons grab the spotlight at the head of a stacked class of first-year pros?
news

Twelve important position battles to track during 2021 NFL training camps

Will Drew Lock fend off Teddy Bridgewater and keep his job as the Broncos' starting quarterback? With training camps getting underway across the NFL, Marc Ross highlights 12 position battles to track.
news

Julio Jones poised to elevate Tennessee Titans' offense in 2021

Just what can the Titans expect from Julio Jones? Mike Giardi digs into the trade acquisition's potential impact on Tennessee's offense in 2021. 
news

Top 10 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates: Najee Harris top threat to Trevor Lawrence

Which players have the best shot to keep No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence from taking home some hardware after the 2021 season? Lance Zierlein ranks his top 10 candidates for Offensive Rookie of the Year.
news

Greg Knapp's tragic death breaks hearts across NFL

As the NFL community mourns the tragic death of New York Jets passing game specialist Greg Knapp, Steve Wyche explains what made the gregarious assistant coach so beloved across the league for the past quarter century.
news

2021 NFL season: One storyline to track for all 32 teams

How difficult is the road ahead of Robert Saleh and the Jets? Will Russell Wilson find harmony again in Seattle? Jim Trotter eyes 32 storylines to track in the 2021 NFL season -- one for each team.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW