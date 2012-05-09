Jonathan Vilma's lawyer says bounty evidence should be shared

"The evidence is not what the commissioner says it is," Ginsberg said. "At the end of the day, I think all of you will come to the conclusion that what the commissioner has been accusing Jonathan and the others of doing is not correct. It's not accurate. It was said publicly in an irresponsible manner. I think that's why we haven't received the evidence. And I think that's the commissioner's biggest fear that at some point we will find the right forum that will make the commissioner answer for what he's said and what he's done."