Jonathan Vilma, NFL due in court today; bold predictions

New Orleans Saints linebacker Jonathan Vilma gets his first day in court on Thursday as he petitions for a temporary restraining order against his season-long suspension. NFL Network and NFL.com will have full coverage.
Here's what else is on tap Thursday:
• Training camps continue to get going across the NFL, with the New York Giants, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns among teams getting started on Thursday. Check out NFL.com and NFL Network for all the latest news from camp.
•Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that he was just fine with center Ryan Kalil's open letter in the newspaper predicting a Panthers' Super Bowl win this season. Meanwhile, our experts get in on the act and offer their own bold predictions for 2012.
• NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reports from Cleveland Browns training camp, where rookies Brandon Weeden and Trent Richardson are on the field and excitement is high.
• Around the League's look at the best training camp position battles rolls on with a look at the Miami Dolphins quarterback competition and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers running-back battle.
• The implications of the NCAA sanctions against Penn State are discussed, and QB Josh Freeman talks about new Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Greg Schiano, on an all-new Rich Eisen Podcast.
• NFL.com's Jeff Darlington waxes rhapsodic on the pleasures of NFL training camp season, and offers 42 reasons why you should give this time of year some love, too.
• Happy birthday to Houston Texans TE Joel Dreessen, who turns 30 on Thursday. Also celebrating a birthday today is Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Bob Lilly, who turns 73.
