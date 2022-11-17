Jonathan Jones thriving in new role as outside cornerback for Patriots

"I make fun of him all the time about being under 190 (pounds), but you don't see that," McCourty said. "When he is out there, he's hitting. In the Super Bowl in 2018 he basically broke [teammate Patrick Chung]'s arm coming down and making a tackle on [then-Rams RB Todd Gurley]. I think that along with his smarts, he is one of our smartest football players. You see him playing outside, inside, he could even play free safety and make all those calls and do all those things. He is a fun guy to play with."

Jones has thrived on the outside. Per Pro Football Focus, there is not a single player with as many coverage snaps (237 for Jones) who has surrendered fewer completions (11). He also has a pair of interceptions (including a pick-six two weeks ago vs. the Colts) and has allowed just 174 yards over eight games (he missed one due to an injury). So what's changed, being outside versus his normal slot role?

"For me, it's just patience," Jones told NFL.com. "Like being in the slot, you're so much more involved in the run game. You get to see so much because it's right there, and being outside, you're out there and it's locking in play after play. And like I said, I'm just a guy who loved to be in action, so that was the biggest adjustment for myself."

The other? Well despite his size, or lack thereof, the 29-year old misses the physicality of playing inside the most.

"I don't get to hit people as much." Jones said, laughing, "I miss that part."

But true to form, he added, "when you do have to show up, you show up."