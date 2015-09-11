Jonas Gray signed to Dolphins' active roster

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the running back has been promoted from the practice squad to the active 53-man roster, per a team source. The team later confirmed the move.
The New England Patriots cut Gray last week. He signed with the Dolphins' practice squad on Tuesday.
Gray is mostly known for his 201-yard performance against the Indianapolis Colts last November. The 25-year-old infamously missed a practice the following week after oversleeping and was sent to Bill Belichick's doghouse for the duration of his stay in New England. He compiled 412 yards on 89 attempts as a rookie.
On the Dolphins' active roster, Gray will sit behind starter Lamar Miller, hammer Damien Williams and shifty LaMichael James.
To make room on the roster, the Dolphins released quarterback Logan Thomas, who had been picked up on waivers from the Arizona Cardinals. Thomas remains a big-armed, long-term project that could find a home on a practice squad.
The Dolphins also signed center Sam Brenner off the practice squad and released guard/center Jacques McClendon.