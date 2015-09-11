Around the NFL

Jonas Gray signed to Dolphins' active roster

Published: Sep 11, 2015 at 09:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jonas Gray won't be sleeping through the Miami Dolphins' Week 1 tilt with the Washington Redskins.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the running back has been promoted from the practice squad to the active 53-man roster, per a team source. The team later confirmed the move.

The New England Patriots cut Gray last week. He signed with the Dolphins' practice squad on Tuesday.

Gray is mostly known for his 201-yard performance against the Indianapolis Colts last November. The 25-year-old infamously missed a practice the following week after oversleeping and was sent to Bill Belichick's doghouse for the duration of his stay in New England. He compiled 412 yards on 89 attempts as a rookie.

On the Dolphins' active roster, Gray will sit behind starter Lamar Miller, hammer Damien Williams and shifty LaMichael James.

To make room on the roster, the Dolphins released quarterback Logan Thomas, who had been picked up on waivers from the Arizona Cardinals. Thomas remains a big-armed, long-term project that could find a home on a practice squad.

The Dolphins also signed center Sam Brenner off the practice squad and released guard/center Jacques McClendon.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett clears concussion protocol, set to start vs. Dolphins

Kenny Pickett will start Sunday night in Miami. The Steelers announced Friday that the quarterback has cleared concussion protocol. Tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace also cleared protocol.

news

Steelers assistant Brian Flores doesn't view return to Miami as revenge game

Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores returns to Miami on Sunday night for the first time since being fired by the Dolphins. But the ex-Fins coach isn't viewing it as a revenge game.

news

DeSean Jackson on Lamar Jackson: 'I see a lot of characteristics similar to Michael Vick'

DeSean Jackson enjoyed some of his best seasons with the Eagles when Michael Vick was the quarterback. Now that he's joined Lamar Jackson's Ravens, the veteran WR sees similarities between the two dual-threat QBs.

news

Dennis Allen: Andy Dalton's three INTs were 'killers' in Saints' collapse vs. Cardinals

Saints QB Andy Dalton threw back-to-back pick-sixes in the second quarter, giving Arizona a 28-14 halftime lead. The pick-sixes followed an earlier interception in the end zone from Dalton that cost the Saints points.

news

Cardinals offense 'a different deal' with WR DeAndre Hopkins back in win over Saints

DeAndre Hopkins' return from suspension helped jumpstart an Arizona Cardinals offense that had played with clipped wings the first six weeks of the season. Hopkins caught 10 of 14 targets for 103 yards in Thursday night's 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints.

news

Kliff Kingsbury downplays heated sideline argument with Kyler Murray during Cardinals' win: 'We had a difference of opinion'

All is well in Arizona after a comfortable win and some jovial postgame remarks that downplayed a heated verbal confrontation between Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Cardinals' win over Saints on Thursday

The Cardinals scored 22 straight points to turn an eight-point first-half deficit into a 14-point first-half lead en route to a big win over the Saints on Thursday night.

news

Panthers trading RB Christian McCaffrey to 49ers in exchange for host of draft picks

Christian McCaffrey is heading back to the Bay Area. The San Francisco 49ers are acquiring the dynamic dual-threat running back from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a host of draft picks.

news

Week 7 Thursday inactives: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals

The official inactives for the New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.

news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen could wait to return to action post Week 8 bye

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen told NFL Network's Bridget Condon on Thursday that he is closer to returning and could see the field as early as Sunday, but his status for Week 7 remains up in the air.

news

Frustrated Jets WR Eljiah Moore asks for trade; team has no plans to deal him

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore, who is frustrated with his usage and role with the team, has asked for a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says he'll start vs. Lions: 'I'm thankful that I'm healthy'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters on Thursday that he's starting Sunday against the Lions.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE