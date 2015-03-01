Jonas Gray eager to prove he's no one-hit wonder

Jonas Gray is determined to be remembered as something other than the greatest one-hit wonder in Patriots history.
The rookie running back burst on the scene with a 201-yard, four-touchdown performance on Sunday Night Football last November, then promptly took up residence in Bill Belichick's dog house when he overslept and missed a team meeting. He was a bit player for the rest of the season and inactive for Super Bowl XLIX.
"Rooting for those guys wasn't very hard for me because I knew the work they had put in, I knew the sweat, the tears, everything that went into the entire season. I knew they deserved it," Gray told the Boston Herald of his Super Bowl spectator role. "The tough part for me was to watch it, and not participate in a matter I thought I should, and not be able to help change the outcome of the game; being helpful. But it's motivation going into the offseason. I just know I need to work harder, so I'll never get myself in that position again."
Gray could have a chance to move up the depth chart thanks to free agency. Shane Vereen and Stevan Ridley are both unrestricted free agents; Brandon Bolden is restricted. LeGarrette Blount -- whose arrival played as big a role in Gray's disappearance as his alarm clock -- is under contract through 2015.
"When people ask me about the offseason, I tell them, I'm going to have a Jerry Rice/Walter Payton mentality where whatever you do isn't enough," Gray said. "I'm going to have a work ethic where I know, in my heart of hearts, I'm going to outwork everybody. That's what I hope to achieve."
We imagine Gray will have a clean slate by training camp. We'll see what he can do with it.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the annual "Top 101 free agents" list and discusses the latest in league news. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.