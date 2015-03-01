Jonas Gray eager to prove he's no one-hit wonder

"Rooting for those guys wasn't very hard for me because I knew the work they had put in, I knew the sweat, the tears, everything that went into the entire season. I knew they deserved it," Gray told the Boston Herald of his Super Bowl spectator role. "The tough part for me was to watch it, and not participate in a matter I thought I should, and not be able to help change the outcome of the game; being helpful. But it's motivation going into the offseason. I just know I need to work harder, so I'll never get myself in that position again."