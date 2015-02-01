Jonas Gray among Patriots' Super Bowl inactives

The Week 11-sensation leads the list of seven New England Patriots inactives for Super Bowl XLIX versus the Seahawks. With Gray out of the picture, LeGarrette Blount figures to get the bulk of the carries, with Shane Vereen on passing downs and Brandon Bolden as a change-of-pace option.
Wide receivers Josh Boyce and Brian Tyms, running back James White, defensive linemen Zach Moore and Joe Vellano and offensive lineman Jordan Devey are also inactive for New England.
Seattle's inactives are quarterback B.J. Daniels, wide receiver Kevin Norwood, cornerback Marcus Burley, defensive end David King and offensive linemen Patrick Lewis, Keavon Milton and Garry Gilliam.
Strong safety Kam Chancellor is active and starting for the Seahawks after injuring his left knee in Friday's practice. The three-time Pro Bowl selection told NFL Media's Steve Wyche that he's "good" to go after going through an aggressive workout to test his knee at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Seattle's Legion of Boom secondary is the best we have ever seen, but the three best players therein are banged up entering the most important game of the season. It will be interesting to see how much that factors into Sunday's outcome.
