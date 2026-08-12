Jonas Brothers to headline halftime show at Melbourne game between 49ers, Rams in Week 1

The National Football League announced that the multi-platinum Jonas Brothers will headline the halftime show during the 2026 NFL Melbourne Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams on Friday, Sept. 11 at 10:35 a.m. AEST live on Netflix (Thursday, Sept. 10 at 8:35 p.m. ET in the United States) at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, in partnership with the Victorian State Government and Visit Victoria.

The Melbourne performance is the first of a record seven halftime shows presented by American Express staged across the 2026 NFL International Games -- a lineup of live musical performances spanning seven countries and four continents -- as the league plays its most international games ever in a single season. The league will announce the other artists in the coming weeks.

Standing out as one of the most successful groups of the 21st century, the Jonas Brothers -- Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas -- have sold north of 20 million albums and counting, garnered two GRAMMY® Award nominations, earned 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, logged three consecutive No. 1 debuts on the Billboard 200 and generated billions of streams. Recently, the Jonas Brothers claimed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“We couldn’t be more excited to perform at halftime during the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Australia,” said the Jonas Brothers. “Playing at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in front of such passionate Australian fans is an incredible honor. We can’t wait to be part of this historic moment and celebrate with everyone in the stadium and watching around the world.”

“Bringing the first-ever NFL regular season game to Australia is a landmark moment for the league, and we are committed to creating an entertainment experience that reflects the scale and significance of the occasion,” said Tim Tubito, senior director of global game presentation and entertainment at the NFL. “The Jonas Brothers are global entertainers whose music connects across generations, making them the ideal artists to help us celebrate this historic game in Melbourne. We look forward to delivering a memorable halftime performance for our fans in Australia and those watching around the world.”

“The Jonas Brothers are global superstars with an incredible ability to bring people together through music, making them the perfect addition to Australia’s first-ever regular season NFL game,” said Charlotte Offord, NFL general manager -- Australia and New Zealand. “We’re building an unforgettable experience for fans, and having an internationally renowned act like the Jonas Brothers perform at halftime reinforces the scale and significance of this historic event. We can’t wait to welcome our fans from across Australia and beyond for a truly world-class celebration of sport and entertainment.”

“Melbourne will showcase the very best Victoria has to offer to tens of millions of viewers around the world,” said Victorian Minister for Major Events Anthony Carbines. “Epic events like the NFL cement Victoria as the sporting and cultural capital of Australia, and support thousands of jobs across the state.”