DENVER -- When Jonah Coleman was done carrying Las Vegas Raiders defenders across the goal line for the third time Sunday afternoon, he found a brief moment to rest by leaping into the stands and showering in the home fans' jubilant slaps to his shoulder pads.

The Denver Broncos rookie running back hadn't run out of steam. He had only run out of creative ways to punctuate a touchdown.

"I didn't have no more celebrations," Coleman said with a grin after the Broncos' 38-24 victory on Sunday that moved Denver to 8-2, maintaining first place in the AFC West.

That's what happens when you rush into the end zone three times, as Coleman did Sunday. His three rushing touchdowns were the most by a Broncos rookie running back in a game since Clinton Portis did it in 2002 -- the year before Coleman was born.

"It's like poetry out there the way he's running the ball," cornerback Pat Surtain II said, "and it's exciting to watch."

Slam poetry, maybe.

The touchdowns were one thing -- bruising runs of 1, 4 and 7 yards -- but it was the grinding, physical toll Coleman and Denver's running game exacted in the second half that was the most encouraging development Sunday for a team trying to round into playoff form as December and its cold-weather football approach.

Coleman, a fourth-round pick out of Washington, ran for 71 of his career-best 111 yards in the second half Sunday. After the Broncos, leading by a touchdown, came up with a fourth-down stop near midfield early in the fourth quarter, they opened their ensuing drive with a 21-yard pass from Bo Nix to tight end Evan Engram -- he had a season-high six catches for 74 yards -- that set up a first down at the Las Vegas 33-yard line. The next four plays looked like this:

• Coleman around the left end for 7 yards.

• Coleman up the middle for 5 yards.

• Coleman off the left guard for 14 yards.

• Coleman around the left tackle for a 7-yard touchdown.

That four-play sequence was a smorgasbord of the skills and traits that have vaulted Coleman into the lead running back role in his first season. He combined quick feet that made sharp cuts and hairpin turns with powerful legs and a battering-ram shoulder that left defenders in his wake. On the final touchdown run, he gave cornerback Jermod McCoy a 2-yard piggyback ride into the end zone.

"It's the vision, the seeing it, the trusting it and then going downhill with it," tight end Adam Trautman said in describing Coleman's impact on the run game for the Broncos. "He's hard to tackle, too, but he's just trusting what he's seeing and he's seeing it well."

Let's establish the Raiders' resume as a run defense before getting too carried away. Entering Sunday's games, only the Cowboys had given up more yards on the ground than the 1,511 surrendered by Las Vegas. Much tougher tests await, including in Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who entered the week ranked third in that same run-defense metric (749 yards allowed in 10 games).

It also wasn't the first time, though, that Coleman has shown he can help the Broncos protect a late lead by churning out first downs. During his first action as an NFL ball carrier, he ran eight times for 38 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter -- on an injured ankle, no less -- to help the Broncos grind out a 20-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Broncos preserved a two-score lead in Week 7 against the Cardinals by turning to Coleman time and again in the second half during his first game back from injured reserve. One week later, during Denver's thrilling 28-24 win against the Chiefs, he had 75 total offensive yards on six fourth-quarter touches.

Coleman has become Denver's closer on offense. Defensively, that role still belongs to Ja'Quan McMillian, who added to his catalog of late-game splash games with a fourth-quarter pick-six of Raiders rookie Fernando Mendoza that all but sealed the win. The Broncos have seen it plenty with McMillian. What Coleman brought Sunday is still a fresh look, but the rookie has adopted the mindset the Broncos have cultivated in their rise to contender status. The offense may not always be a work of art, but the Broncos believe they can lean on teams when it matters.

"The approach that we're taking now, and the confidence that we're playing with, it's really about us," Coleman said. "We look at ourselves in the mirror and know that we're the better team. We just have to play like it and execute like it. It's just the mindset of knowing we're better than you and, 'We don't care if you know we're running the ball, we're still going to run it.'"

Short-yardage situations were a struggle, topping coach Sean Payton's list of things that need to get cleaned up quickly. The Broncos couldn't convert a fourth-and-1 from their own 39-yard line when Nix's sneak was stopped short, and the Raiders responded by driving for a touchdown that tied the game at 17-17 midway through the third quarter. The Broncos faced a third-and-1 at their own 29-yard line while leading by a touchdown with a little more than three minutes left, but the Broncos ran an inside trap to Coleman that was stuffed for no gain, forcing a punt.

"I had a better play," Payton said, taking responsibility for Denver not picking up the yard that would have sealed the game.

It was the running game, though, that put Denver in control after it had blown a 17-0 lead. The Broncos tweaked their offensive line rotation Sunday for the first time this season. Veteran Matt Peart started in place of Ben Powers and played the first three possessions. Powers then replaced Peart as Denver started its fourth series, and the two rotated throughout the game.

"We just wanted to give (Peart) some work," Payton said. "He's been doing a good job, and Ben's one of our most important people with what we're doing, so he played tonight as well. You're just constantly looking at improving, and it was really more about Matt (than Powers). We're not singling out anyone. I think it's important for this team that Ben plays well, and I think he will."

A rookie season can be a marathon because it begins as soon as a player's final college game ends. Prospect showcases, training, the NFL Scouting Combine and private visits with teams give way to a minicamp and training camp and then the longest, most physical season that player has likely encountered. So Coleman deeply valued Denver's bye week, a chance for him to refresh his body and his mind for the grueling grind ahead.

"I decompressed and got away from football," he said, "and then when we got back, it was time to roll."

The Broncos will need Coleman to reprise his role as closer a few more times between now and February if they have designs on lifting the franchise's fourth Lombardi Trophy.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.