Jonah Coleman gives Broncos 'glimpses' in run game. Do they still need a deadline move?

The Broncos had run the ball 18 times for only 40 yards through three quarters against the Chiefs on Sunday. The paltry total included a run by J.K. Dobbins that lost 8 yards after his attempt to bounce outside ran him into a wall of Kansas City defenders.

The three straight series of three-and-outs in the third quarter? Those could be attributed, in large part, to a lack of early down rushing efficiency. The first two of those drives began with runs that gained only 1 yard. On the third drive, coach Sean Payton eschewed the run altogether, and the series disappeared in a blur of three straight incompletions as the Broncos fell behind, 24-13.

Then came the long-awaited "glimpses" in the running game, as Payton called them, fueling a 15-0 fourth-quarter run that culminated in Denver's fourth straight victory. They were the kind of flashes that make the Broncos believe they can improve their running game enough in the second half of the season to lift the offense as a whole.

"I think we're continuing to work at it," Payton said Monday morning of a run game that ranks 26th in the NFL overall at 3.8 yards per carry. "There were some glimpses yesterday. There were also some looks yesterday that we felt could have been blocked better. We'll continue to work on that, and that's something that we definitely feel like there'll be improvement with."

Rookie running back Jonah Coleman rushed for 10 yards on Denver's first play of the fourth quarter -- a run 4 yards longer than any Denver had produced to that point. Two plays later, he picked up 7 yards on another off-tackle run. Then came a 15-yard run on an end-around for wide receiver Marvin Mims.

Suddenly, sparked by one productive run to start a drive, Payton's soggy, rain-drenched play sheet was wide open.

"We hit a few runs in the fourth, right?" Payton said after the Broncos picked up 37 rushing yards on five carries in the final period. "I made a few better calls in the fourth than I did in the third."

That Denver's fourth-quarter resurgence Sunday was fueled by Coleman (75 of his team-high 104 yards of total offense came in the final period) is a fascinating development for the Broncos with the NFL trade deadline one week away. Coleman's emergence in the two weeks since returning from injured reserve -- a stretch that has seen him on the field for 71 snaps, 44 more than Dobbins -- certainly plays a role in Payton's belief that improvement is on the horizon. The question now is whether the Broncos view the deadline as another way to find those gains on the ground.

"George (Paton) and I will spend time looking at the team anywhere we can improve it," Payton said of his discussions with the team's general manager.

The entire league is closely monitoring the situation around Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who could be the latest player sent away as part of the team's upcoming rebuilding process after it already sent away franchise cornerstones in guard Quenton Nelson and defensive lineman DeForest Buckner. The cost to acquire Taylor would likely be substantial, in terms of draft picks and future cap commitment. The impact, though, could be equally significant given Taylor's track record. Only Derrick Henry and Bijan Robinson have more rushing yards since the start of the 2024 season than Taylor's 3,626. He has lost only three fumbles in that span -- including one infamous drop just before reaching the goal line that Broncos fans remember well -- and has scored 37 rushing touchdowns, ranking him second behind Henry (40). The 27-year-old has started 35 straight games dating back to the 2024 season.

Another running back to monitor is Breece Hall of the New York Jets, for multiple reasons. The Broncos were interested in Hall ahead of free agency before he ultimately re-signed with the Jets. There is crossover between the two organizations since the Jets' second-year general manager Darren Mougey was previously the longtime assistant GM with the Broncos under Paton. The Jets may have also unearthed a new star at running back in third-year player Braelon Allen, who has three 100-yard rushing performances in the last five games while Hall has been sidelined with a quad injury. Hall appears close to a return, but a New York team that is once again outside of the playoff picture could be better suited to move him in a deal that adds more draft capital for an upcoming search for a franchise quarterback.

The Broncos have two running backs on injured reserve in RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie. Coleman already spent four games on IR earlier this season. Dobbins has played in all eight games in 2026, but he missed the fourth quarter against the Jaguars in Week 2 with a hamstring issue. He has a well-documented injury history, playing more than 10 games in a season only once since his rookie year in 2020. A trade could guard against some of the attrition Denver is experiencing at the position, though they do expect to have Harvey back for the final quarter of the regular season.

The Broncos might not view acquiring a back as the only way to improve the running game. Payton mentioned problems with blocking some runs Sunday, and those issues have popped up at times throughout the season. Veteran left guard Ben Powers is in the final year of his contract, and though the Broncos like their depth at the spot with Alex Palczewski having experience as a starter, they could view the deadline as an opportunity to enhance the position -- or at the very least add depth with the back half of the season approaching.

No matter what happens in the next seven days, the Broncos figure to lean on Coleman as a big part of the plan to improve their rushing attack. He's averaged 6.3 touches and 49.3 offensive yards in fourth quarters alone in his three games played since Week 2.

"We knew he had game as soon as he stepped foot in the building," right tackle Mike McGlinchey said of the fourth-round pick out of Washington. "He's been running the ball well the entire time he's been here. It was unfortunate that after the Jacksonville game, he went down on IR. Our team felt that, but now that he's back, we're feeling it the other way. He's been great for us and he's going to continue to get better."

The Broncos believe their run game will follow suit. The question now is whether they bring in outside help to get it done.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.