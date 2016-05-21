Jon Robinson: Mike Mularkey is voice of the Titans

New Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson has been a highly visible presence in Nashville since he took over the job in January.
But now that his first draft and free agency are behind him, he wants to make sure everyone understands that the Titans have one singular voice. That voice belongs to coach Mike Mularkey.
"Mike and I have really clicked, and he is doing an outstanding job," Robinson said, via ESPN.com. "This is his football team, and this team is taking on his persona and his personality, which is a shared personality between he and I of the tough, accountable guys, what we've been talking about from the jump.
"I'm a firm believer in there's one voice in the organization and it's Mike, especially once the season gets going for sure."
Robinson is taking the smart approach here, although he'll likely continue to make himself available during the season -- and he should. By all accounts, Robinson is smart and helpful. Miserable Titans fans view him as a sign of good things to come, and for an organization in flux for so many different reasons, hope is absolutely necessary.
Until he decides on a head coach of the future (Mularkey signed a bare-bones three-year contract, which is a year or two shorter than most coaching contracts), Robinson wants to show he's easy to work with. New coaches typically want to set the tone for their organization like any CEO. Having a general manager that steals the shine wouldn't be an attractive perk.