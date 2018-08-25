Around the NFL

Jon Gruden unsure if Raiders have backup QB on roster

Published: Aug 25, 2018 at 12:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Oakland Raiders own the luxury of knowing who their starting quarterback will be: Derek Carr.

It's not as simple for his understudy.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden was noncommital when asked if Oakland's backup quarterback is currently on the team's roster.

"I don't know," Gruden said Friday. "You know, we're going to continue to work, continue to see who's available. I thought there were some good moments tonight and there were some moments tonight that weren't good. It's been too inconsistent but I'm not going to say much more tonight until I see the tape, but we're going to continue to evaluate it."

Gruden has reason for concern. EJ Manuel has struggled with ball security and fumbled in Friday's 13-6 win over Green Bay. Connor Cook continues to have issues with his accuracy. Neither has looked good enough to earn the backup job through three weeks.

With quarterbacks showing better in the preseason elsewhere (see: Teddy Bridgewater), it's very possible Oakland's eventual backup isn't currently wearing silver and black.

But will Oakland make a move to address the situation? It's difficult to tell at this point. GM Reggie McKenzie hasn't been shy when it comes to roster moves, releasing punter Marquette King during the offseason and oft-injured defensive back Obi Melifonwu this week, and following the latter with the signing of Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. A trade for a backup quarterback might be a different story, though.

It's an important position, because Oakland got a taste of life without Carr last season thanks to his back injury. It didn't pan out well for the Raiders, who finished 6-10 after the offense failed to shift out of second gear even after Carr returned.

In Gruden's first season back in The Bay, reliable quarterback play is as paramount as ever. That extends beyond Carr. We'll have to wait and see if Oakland feels enough pressure to make a move -- either via trade or signing a cut-day casualty -- before Week 1.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

From Super Bowl Sunday to 'Saturday Night Live': Chiefs TE Travis Kelce to host late-night show

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs' All-Pro tight end, will host the March 4 episode of Saturday Night Live, the show announced Thursday night.

news

Grand jury indicts Saints RB Alvin Kamara on battery charges from Feb. 2022 incident

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was indicted Thursday by a Clark County (Nevada) grand jury for an alleged assault on Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas along with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men.

news

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni: 'We have a lot of good in-house options' for vacant OC, DC positions

Following Philadelphia's Super Bowl run, Nick Sirianni is need of replacing OC Shane Steichen and DC Jonathan Gannon, and Eagles head coach believes there are suitable replacements in-house.

news

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon wants to build around 'elite' QB Kyler Murray in Arizona

A new era has begun in Arizona and Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill spoke on Thursday about why he believed new coach Jonathan Gannon was the right person for the job, especially to help quarterback Kyler Murray grow. Gannon called Murray a "problem" from the eyes of a defensive coordinator.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson undergoes surgery to repair torn adductor, faces 10-12 week recovery

Eagles RT Lane Johnson underwent surgery for the torn adductor he'd been playing through during the 2022 playoffs and faces a 10-12 week recovery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

KaVontae Turpin's goal for 2023: I'll show Cowboys they 'have no choice but to use me on offense'

After making waves as a kick returner in his first season with the Cowboys, KaVontae Turpin hopes to carve out a larger role in Dallas' offense in 2023.

news

Lions OC Ben Johnson explains decision to return to Detroit: 'It just made sense. Don't ruin a good thing'

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson explained his decision to forgo other opportunities to stay in Detroit, saying the team has too good of a thing going.

news

Rams aim to help spread Kenny Washington's story of re-integrating the NFL with new film

Kenny Washington re-integrated the NFL in 1946 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Today, the team is hoping a new film will help spread awareness of what Washington accomplished, Brooke Cersosimo writes.

news

Ex-Jets, Bills coach Rex Ryan emerges as top candidate for Broncos DC job

Former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan has emerged as a top candidate for the vacant Denver Broncos defensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday night.

news

Buccaneers hiring Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales as offensive coordinator

The Buccaneers are hiring Dave Canales, the Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach, as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

news

Vikings DC Brian Flores says he is 'aggressive by nature' as he looks to turn Minnesota's defense around

Brian Flores arrived in Minnesota with the goal of transforming the Vikings' 31st-ranked defense from a liability to a weapon. One way to do so: Be more aggressive. Flores told reporters Wednesday he is "aggressive by nature," and he isn't afraid to dial up the pressure in order to get the job done.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE