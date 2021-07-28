Training Camp

Presented By

Jon Gruden: Raiders DEs Carl Nassib, Clelin Ferrell will 'have to earn their snaps'

Published: Jul 27, 2021 at 10:24 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

From the Bay Area to the Nevada desert, Jon Gruden and the Raiders' odyssey to find a formidable pass rush has carried on.

One of the Raiders' latest attempts at fortifying the rush came with the offseason signing of ﻿Yannick Ngakoue﻿. With Ngakoue and ﻿Maxx Crosby﻿ likely to man the starting spots on the edge, that leaves two notable names vying for reps in the rotation: former first-round pick ﻿Clelin Ferrell﻿ and ﻿Carl Nassib﻿.

Thus, there will be some competition off the edge as Raiders camp gets underway.

"Ferrell, he's a good player," Gruden told reporters in his Tuesday news conference. "He's unique because he can play right end, he can play left end, he's a good run defender. I think his best pass rush might be inside -- and you saw that against the Jets when we allowed him to do that last year. But certainly, he's going to be competing, he and Carl Nassib, who had a really good spring. They're going to have to earn their snaps, and if you know Cle, you know he will compete. And you probably should count on him being a big part of this."

Nassib is coming off a season in which he had 2.5 sacks and 28 tackles in 14 games (five starts) for the Raiders. It was a drop from his previous two campaigns in Tampa Bay when he had 6.5 and six sacks in 2018 and 2019, respectively, with more starts.

Ferrell, meanwhile, was the No. 4 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft and though he's never achieved the production most would expect from such a lofty draft position, he's been better than his lean numbers suggest. In 11 starts last season, he had just two sacks (both against the aforementioned Jets) and 27 tackles, but produced a 76.1 grade from Pro Football Focus. Nassib earned a 66.1 grade and Crosby just a 57.8 rating.

However, Crosby has led the Raiders in sacks in each of his two seasons, debuting with 10 in 2019 as the fourth-rounder who outshined the fourth overall pick and following it up with seven in 2020.

Regardless of how the grades and statistics play out, the Raiders' rush has been a weakness since 2018 when Gruden took over and ﻿Khalil Mack﻿ was traded to the Bears.

Since then, the Raiders' 66 sacks rank last in the NFL and their 28.4 points per game are likewise last in that span, per NFL Research. A season ago, Las Vegas' defense was 30th in the league in scoring and 29th in sacks with just 21.

With Gus Bradley in as the new defensive coordinator, Gruden believes rekindling a long simmered pass rush is paramount to overall defensive success.

"I think what's gonna make this defense is go is how we rush the passer," Gruden said. "How it goes up front. And Yannick is a difference maker. I feel him every time I see him on the grass. And Maxx is on the rise."

Gruden also mentioned being impressed by rookie rusher Malcolm Koonce, a third-round pick out of Buffalo – Mack's alma mater. While visions and hopes of a new Buffalo pass rusher dance through Gruden's head, the team is still attempting to fill the void left by its last Buffalo edge.

With Ngakoue, Crosby and Koonce on Gruden's mind, it's clear that improvement up front continues to be tops on the Raiders' agenda and competition for reps from Nassib and Ferrell awaits in the coming weeks.

"If we can improve up front, I think this defense will be much-improved," Gruden said.

Related Content

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones feels pressure to perform at 'high level'

Selected sixth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, Giants QB Daniel Jones faces a make-or-break campaign in the eyes of many and he admits a certain level of pressure falls upon his shoulders.
news

Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals prepared to play with or without Larry Fitzgerald: 'The ball is in his court'

We spent the entire offseason waiting for an answer from Larry Fitzgerald and didn't receive one. The Cardinals reported to camp Tuesday still unaware of Fitzgerald's intentions for 2021, but they have a plan for whether or not he plays.
news

Drew Lock will get first reps in Broncos QB competition with Teddy Bridgewater

However tenuous a hold Drew Lock has on the Broncos quarterback job, it's at least strong enough to get him the first reps of training camp over journeyman signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. passes physical after reporting to Browns camp

﻿Odell Beckham﻿ has cleared a significant hurdle on his path back to the field. The Browns' star receiver has passed his physical and will not start training camp on the physically unable to perform list, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Shanahan declares 'no open competition right now' between QBs Garoppolo, Lance

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan took it upon himself to declare San Francisco's quarterback depth chart on the first day of camp, with veteran ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ being the starter and rookie Trey Lance as his backup. 
news

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert on Ben Roethlisberger's future with team: '2021 is all we're worried about'

﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s future in Pittsburgh? It's here. It's now. And beyond that, it's not of concern to Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh says GM Douglas is working on Zach Wilson's deal: 'Hopefully that gets done'

The Jets reported to training camp on Tuesday and rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was a notable absence. HC Robert Saleh told reporters that he's hopeful a resolution on Wilson's contract gets done.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Bengals QB Joe Burrow 'cleared to do everything' in camp

Bengals coach Zac Taylor echoed that sentiment Monday, telling reporters that QB Joe Burrow is "cleared to do everything" and will participate in 11-on-11 drills. Follow along for more tidbits for "Inside Training Camp Live."
news

Cowboys, Steelers, Buccaneers to open training camps this week 

Summer break for the NFL is nearing its close, with training camps arriving for three teams. The Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all open camps within the next seven days.
news

NFL Training Camp 2021 primer: Key info, dates, locations

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL's upcoming training camps. 
news

Training Camp Buzz: Vrabel says Titans have offer out for Jadeveon Clowney

As speculation continues to swirl regarding where Jadeveon Clowney will land next, Titans coach Mike Vrabel addressed at the top of his press conference the latest on the communication between the talented edge rusher and Tennessee.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW