Friday, Jul 10, 2020 02:57 PM

Jon Gruden on Allegiant Stadium: 'Greatest thing I've ever seen'

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Allegiant Stadium -- the brand new home of the Las Vegas Raiders -- is closing in on completion.

And Jon Gruden thinks it's "freaking awesome" and "the greatest thing" he has ever seen.

Those messages were part of a video message the Raiders coach delivered to the stadium workers who are getting the new confines ready for the upcoming season.

It was a nod to the workers' efforts and skills, especially coming amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and a bit of a locker room speech to get them fired up as they head to the home stretch of finishing the state-of-the-art stadium on 3333 Al Davis Way in Paradise, Nevada.

"I just had a couple thoughts. Working on my game plan. But I just have to tell you, the stadium looks freaking awesome," Gruden said in the video. "It's the greatest thing I've ever seen. And I just want to congratulate all you workers for an incredible accomplishment during adversity. It's the two-minute drill. You've done 99% of the work, maybe 97% of the work. I just challenge you to finish like a champion."

Construction began in November of 2017 and the stadium will house 65,000 fans at full capacity.

Before signing off, Gruden also had well wishes for the workers and presumably all of Raider Nation.

"I do want to remind everybody, too, be safe," he said. "Wear your mask, be safe and take care of yourselves. Love you guys, thank you."

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs against the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl 54 on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs won the game 31-20. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
news

Patrick Mahomes: 'No slowing down' for Andy Reid -- or Chiefs

The ultra-talented Chiefs signal-caller is confident plenty of successful years lie ahead with his head coach still going strong and his lucrative contract flexible to keep other talent.
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr (55) runs in pursuit during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Carson, Calif. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 39-10. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

'True challenge' awaits Barr, Vikings D after offseason changes

Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr noted that building communication will be harder this year but that he has faith coach Mike Zimmer and his staff will help speed up the process once training camp opens. 
N.J. governor: Giants, Jets wouldn't need to quarantine before camp
news

N.J. governor: Giants, Jets wouldn't need to quarantine before camp

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy's Friday announcement that the state's quarantine rule provides some leeway for those whose travel has been deemed essential has opened the door for the possibility that the Giants and Jets players and staffs will not have to isolate for 14 days prior to the start of training camp later this month.
Lions RB D'Andre Swift ready to battle Kerryon 'full force' for snaps
news

Lions RB D'Andre Swift ready to battle Kerryon 'full force' for snaps

Detroit drafted multifaceted Georgia product D'Andre Swift in the second round to bolster a running back crew that has lacked pizzazz when incumbent starter Kerryon Johnson has gone down with knee injuries.

Pats' Cam Newton meets up with N'Keal Harry for throwing session
news

Pats' Cam Newton meets up with N'Keal Harry for throwing session

Cam Newton continues to make the rounds working with new teammates. The New England Patriots quarterback was spotted tossing the football with N'Keal Harry in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Laviska Shenault Jr. during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/Bart Young)
news

Jaguars sign rookie wide receiver Laviska Shenault

The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially locked in four of the their twelve selections in the 2020 NFL Draft after signing second-round wide receiver Laviska Shenault.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
news

Vrabel urges patience for Derrick Henry's long-term contract

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel appeared on NFL NOW on Thursday morning to discuss running back Derrick Henry's impending contract situation.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, left, and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson pose for photographers after swapping jerseys after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 41-7. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
news

Proposed NFL game-day protocols include postgame restrictions

In what will be long list of ways the NFL will be looking different in 2020, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that normal postgame activities including player interactions and jersey swaps will not be allowed this upcoming season, if proposed game-day protocols are agreed to.
Julian Edelman offers to take Jackson to Holocaust museum
news

Julian Edelman offers to take Jackson to Holocaust museum

In response to DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts this week, Julian Edelman, one of the few active Jewish NFL players, had a proposition: The two wide receivers help educate each other.
FA RB Lamar Miller looking good in return from ACL tear
news

FA RB Lamar Miller looking good in return from ACL tear

Free-agent running back Lamar Miller is getting up to speed ahead of the 2020 season.

The former Houston Texans starting RB, who missed all of the 2019 campaign with a torn ACL, posted a video running and cutting. 
Cam Newton to be first Patriots player to wear No. 1 since 1987
news

Cam Newton to be first Patriots player to wear No. 1 since 1987

Cam Newton will be just the fourth player to wear the number for New England in a regular-season game and the first non-kicker. No Pats player has sported No. 1 since Tony Franklin in 1987.
