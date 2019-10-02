Jon Gruden not happy 'at all' with Burfict suspension

"I don't think he was trying to hurt that man," Carr said of Burfict's hit on Doyle. "The man was going down. You see it all the time, there's flags flying everywhere. If we think about football, the guy caught it here and he's already going to hit him and he's starting to go down, obviously you're going to hit him a little higher than you expected. We see other people choking people out and they're going to play this Sunday. We see other people hitting people in the helmets and they're going to play this Sunday. And Vontaze Burfict won't play the rest of the year, I think that's a little excessive if you ask me. I don't think it's fair.