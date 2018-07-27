Jon Gruden-Khalil Mack drama? Plus, a Dez Bryant fit and more

Now, I know I've been one of Bryant's harshest criticsin the past, but I believe No. 88 can still be an effective player. He's no longer an A-plus playmaker on the perimeter, but he can still thrive as a chain mover in the right system. As a big-bodied pass catcher with the size, physicality and an alpha-dog mentality to overwhelm defenders on the outside, Bryant can rack up yards if he gets the ball on the move. The Browns can get the most out of the veteran pass catcher by deploying him in two specific ways: 1) on shallow crossers out of a bunch formation, which would allow him to run off a pick by a fellow wideout to create separation underneath; and 2) by aligning him on the backside of the formation and having him run his best routes (slant, dig or fade) against CB2s and CB3s.