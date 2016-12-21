Jon Gruden: 'I have no intention of coaching' for now

"You know Mike, I love football. I've said that a million times," Gruden said, via ESPN. "And I just want to say that I'm very happy doing what I'm doing. My full attention is on the Cowboys-Lions game, I cannot wait for our final Monday Night game. There's a lot of chips on the table. But right now, I have no intention of coaching. I really enjoy what I'm doing and I feel like I'm really close to the fire. I'm getting plenty of satisfaction out of doing what I'm doing."