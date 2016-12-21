Around the NFL

Jon Gruden: 'I have no intention of coaching' for now

Published: Dec 21, 2016 at 04:51 AM

Just as Linus van Pelt spends hours awaiting the arrival of the Great Pumpkin every fall, those of us interested in the head coaching industry await the yearly appearance of our favorite, seemingly mythical winter creature: The Jon Gruden returning to head coaching rumor.

The former Raiders and Bucs coach, who won a Super Bowl back in 2003, has been associated with the opening in Los Angeles via several publishedreports over the last few weeks. However, the ESPN Monday Night Football announcer appeared on the network's Mike and Mike show Wednesday to say he's happy where he is.

"You know Mike, I love football. I've said that a million times," Gruden said, via ESPN. "And I just want to say that I'm very happy doing what I'm doing. My full attention is on the Cowboys-Lions game, I cannot wait for our final Monday Night game. There's a lot of chips on the table. But right now, I have no intention of coaching. I really enjoy what I'm doing and I feel like I'm really close to the fire. I'm getting plenty of satisfaction out of doing what I'm doing."

While the Gruden comeback rumors often elicit eye rolls, an opening in the Los Angeles market carries a different weight than previous jobs. Like the Giants gig a year ago, it is a premier franchise in a premier location; one of the most visible jobs in professional sports. If anything were to entice Gruden, couldn't it be the bright lights of Hollywood and the sheen of a soon-to-be-completed billion-dollar stadium?

Apparently not. As NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo have both said in recent days, the smart money might be on someone like Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan or Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for the Rams job. Perhaps Buccaneers defensive coordinator Mike Smith would also come into play.

The "headline" names associated with this job, like Gruden or Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh or Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll have all now publicly dismissed any interest they might have in coaching the Rams even if the roster seems to be set up for quick success.

There is no doubt Los Angeles will want to hoist a big-name candidate at the end of this coaching search. But, according to Gruden, he will not be the one.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Seahawks-Giants on Monday night

NFL.com's Brenna White breaks down four things to watch for when the Seattle Seahawks face the New York Giants on "Monday Night Football."
news

Head coach Matt Eberflus after Bears blow 21-point lead: 'When you're 0-4, no one's done the job well enough'

Despite holding a three-touchdown lead after almost three quarters, the Bears lost to the previously winless Denver Broncos, 31-28, on Sunday to fall to 0-4 for the first since in 23 years.
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on adjustments after loss to Texans: 'Hell yeah, we've got to make some changes'

The Pittsburgh Steelers found it impossible to generate anything of significance against the Houston Texans' bottom-10-ranked scoring defense, getting shut out of the end zone in a runaway 30-6 defeat in which the defense, for once, looked similarly lifeless.
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffers knee injury in loss to Texans, will need to be evaluated 

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was ruled out against the Houston Texans due to a knee injury. Mitchell Trubisky took over in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 30-6 loss.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 4: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 4 Sunday.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 4 action. 
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) won't play vs. Ravens; Dorian Thompson-Robinson to start

Cleveland Browns quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ will not play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens as he deals with a right shoulder injury, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Dorian Thompson-Robinson﻿ will start.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 4 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Injury roundup: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel (ribs, knee) expected to play vs. Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ribs, knee) is expected to play for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) is not expected to play. 
news

Saints QB Derek Carr (right shoulder) to start in Week 4 vs. Buccaneers 

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr will suit up in Week 4. Despite dealing with an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, Carr will play on Sunday versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder; questionable) considered a game-time decision, expected to play vs. Ravens

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) is expect to play in Sunday's Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, per sources.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) ruled out vs. Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.