Jon Gruden apologizes to fans for losing Oakland finale

"I'd like to say we could have sent the Raiders fans off with a lot better finish than that," Gruden said after the loss, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "I think, most importantly, before we talk about the game, I'd like to thank the fans. I'd like to thank the city of Oakland for supporting the Raiders and being faithful in all kinds of seasons. I'll miss them. I love them and I'm sorry about the outcome today, but I think that's something that needs to be said. An exclamation point.