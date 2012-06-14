Jon Cooper signs with Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have signed offensive lineman Jon Cooper, finally adding a veteran with playing experience to the competition at center.
Tennessee visited with five veteran centers in free agency without signing anyone. Kevin Matthews, son of Hall of Fame lineman and current Titans offensive line coach Bruce Matthews, had been working with the first-team offense until the return of veteran Eugene Amano in his recovery from knee and ankle surgeries.
The 6-foot-2, 291-pound Cooper played 13 games with one start in two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota waived him after the first week of the 2011 season.
Cooper was a three-year starter at center for Oklahoma where he was the Big 12 offensive lineman of the year as a senior.
