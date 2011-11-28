Johnson texts Burress to apologize, says 'everything is cool'

Stevie Johnson is the center of attention for all the wrong reasons. As a result, his days of colorful -- and sometimes questionable -- touchdown celebrations appear to be over.
That's what the Buffalo Bills wide receiver suggested Monday, one day after he became a lightning rod of criticism -- including from his coach -- for a celebration in which he mocked the New York Jets and wide receiver Plaxico Burress. However, the move drew a 15-yard penalty that robbed Johnson's team of momentum during a 28-24 loss.
After saying he "probably" won't continue celebrating after scoring, Johnson said he hass taken to heart a conversation he had with Bills coach Chan Gailey, who didn't hide his feelings on the matter.
"He was telling me I have to be smarter. I've got to be more aware of the situations and rules," Johnson said. "I'll listen to every word that he says. That's my coach."
Johnson acknowledged had he been aware that falling to the turf was a penalty -- he said he wasn't -- that he would understand why it would be considered a selfish act. Still, he's not letting his mistake get to him.
"It's nothing to me now," Johnson said. "I've already been through it last year. You can't say live, laugh, love and learn and you don't learn from anything. I've learned from last year from all the talk and all the negativity surrounding it. I just smile and laugh."
Johnson also said he texted an apology to Burress for mimicking using a gun to shoot himself in the thigh, to which the Jets' receiver responded, and now "everything's cool." Johnson also regrets imitating a jet in flight before crashing to the turf, which one member of the Jetsconsidered insensitive to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
This isn't the first time Johnson has drawn attention -- and a flag -- after a score. Last season, he shelled out a combined $15,000 after twice being fined by the NFL.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.