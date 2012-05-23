Johnson's knee issues have fantasy owners worried

M.F.: Here you go, Jacob: 1. Bradshaw; 2. Wells; 3. Helu; 4. Greene; 5. McGahee; 6. Best. Even with David Wilson in the mix for the G-Men, I still think Bradshaw is the best of this bunch. Wells, assuming he has no setbacks in his return from knee surgery, should remain a fine No. 2 fantasy back. Helu could drop behind Greene and McGahee if he ends up behind Tim Hightower on Washington's depth chart, and the fact that he plays under Mike Shanahan worries me as well. Greene is going to play in a run-based offense and is in a contract year, but I wonder if we've seen the best we're going to get from him already. McGahee won't see as many carries this season, plus the Broncos depth chart is crowded with Knowshon Moreno, Lance Ball and rookie Ronnie Hillman in the mix. Best, who I mentioned earlier, might have the most upside of any runner you have mentioned. The problem, again, is his proneness to injuries and Leshoure's presence in the backfield.