Johnson's holdout from Titans now 12 days and counting

Published: Aug 09, 2011 at 09:10 PM

The holdout of Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson entered a new phase on Tuesday when Johnson, according to ESPN, failed to report to training camp for a 12th consecutive day, losing a year toward unrestricted free agency under the rules of the new collective bargaining agreement.

The 25-year-old, entering his fourth NFL season, is due to make $800,000 in base salary in 2011. The final two years of his deal, which was revised last season to convince him to report, can max out at roughly $2.7 million.

Johnson, who led the NFL with 2,006 yards rushing in 2009, wants a long-term deal that would pay him far more than that, and appears willing to sacrifice a year toward free agency.

The Titans have said they are willing to talk to Johnson about a new contract but only if he reports to camp. Johnson has refused to do so unless he gets a new contract.

Under the new collective bargaining agreement, teams have the option of fining holdouts $30,000 per day from the team's official reporting date for training camp. Tennessee general manager Mike Reinfeldt hasn't said whether or not the team is fining Johnson.

