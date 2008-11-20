Johnson's deactivation just latest chapter for team turmoil

A Bengals player answered, requesting anonymity: "Everywhere you go in this league things are run differently. That is the million-dollar question -- what is wrong with us? It didn't just happen. Things have been going on here for awhile. We had one good season here three years ago and some people did not know how to handle that success. We all can do more. Yes, the head coach can do more. But sometimes his hands are tied behind his back by ownership. And sometimes if you don't stand for something, you will fall for anything. The wind is blowing? So what, still do it your way. At some point you have to do it your way, and have no regrets."