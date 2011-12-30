Johnson's asking price to stay with Bills reportedly $7.5M/year

Buffalo Bills receiver Stevie Johnson, whose four-year rookie contract is up after this season, has reportedly asked the team for an annual salary of $7.5 million for his next deal.
Buffalo's WGR-AM cited a source close to the situation in reporting Johnson's asking price on Thursday. The station said the Bills have not made an offer to Johnson and have not mentioned the idea of applying the franchise tag to him.
A Bills spokesperson declined to comment, citing the team's policy of not making statements concerning contract negotiations.
Johnson has 72 receptions for 964 yards and six touchdowns this season.