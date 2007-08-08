Johnson Q&A: Relieved and excited

(Draftees from the 2007 NFL Draft sat down for a couple minutes and shared their thoughts and feelings about being picked. This entry comes from Georgia Tech wide receiver Calvin Johnson, selected No. 2 by the Detroit Lions.)
Q:When did you find out you weren't going to be taken No. 1?
A: When they called me. Nobody knew what was going to happen. It wasn't like last year when they found out a few hours before the draft. Nobody knew.
Q:Still, No. 2 isn't terrible.
A: Not terrible at all! Especially going into the situation I'm going into. It's real exciting.
Q:There's a lot of rumors out there about trades and the chance you may still be moved. How certain are you that you'll be in a Lions uniform when training camp starts?
A: I've talked to the coaches not too long ago and I'm pretty certain that I'll be a Detroit Lion.
Q:How hard is it to stay humble through all this, when you hear all the praise about you?
A: It's not hard at all. That's just my personality.
A: Just another great go-to receiver, just like Roy Williams. Except now they have two.
Q:Do you feel like you're the guy who can turn around that franchise?
A: Definitely. I feel that with myself, Mike Martz and his offense and the rest of the guys in their receiving corps, I think we can do it.
Q:How comfortable are you that you'll be able to contribute right away?
A: Very comfortable. I had playing experience early in my college career, and that's what I expect for myself in the league.
Q:Are you relieved this process is all over?
A: I'm relieved. I was just looking forward to the day where I figured out where I'm going to be and now I know, so I'm just relieved.