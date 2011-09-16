Johnson practices Friday, expects to play vs. Oakland

Published: Sep 16, 2011 at 07:40 AM

Buffalo Bills receiver Steve Johnson returned to practice on Friday, and is expected to play on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

Coach Chan Gailey said Johnson is officially listed as probable after getting the day off Thursday to rest a sore groin that has been bothering him the past month.

Cornerback Terrence McGee won't play against Oakland because of a hamstring injury sustained in Buffalo's season-opening win at Kansas City. McGee is expected to be out for at least a couple more weeks.

Linebacker Arthur Moats (knee) is probable, but defensive lineman Torell Troup (back) is doubtful.

For a complete breakdown on all the latest injuries throughout the league, go to NFL.com's Injury Report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

