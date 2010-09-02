Johnson, Peterson headline NFL.com editorial fantasy draft

Bears defense (No. 171): I rarely take a defense outside of one of the final three rounds, and this was the time to take one. The Bears should be much improved this season with the return of LB Brian Urlacher and the addition of DE Julius Peppers. If this unit fails to produce, though, I'll be playing the matchups using the waiver wire. The Chargers (No. 169) and Giants (No. 175) were also selected. There was still some good value picks on the board in the round, including deep sleepers like Louis Murphy (No. 174), Chad Henne (No. 176) and Legedu Naanee (No. 179). Jake Delhomme, who's been hot in the preseason, was taken as a reserve with the No. 178 overall selection.