Johnson, Jackson and Edwards look to keep on rolling

Earnest Graham, RB, Buccaneers: Graham has struggled the last two weeks gaining only 63 yards, but he has scored two touchdowns and had 23 carries last week. Things should be looking up for Graham in his next two matchups. The Cowboys rank 13th in the league against the run, but these stats are a little deceiving. The Cowboys gave up 160 yards last week to Steven Jackson and have only played one team this season ranked in the top 10 in rushing offense, the Redskins. The 'Skins ran for 161 yards against the Cowboy defense. The Buccaneers rank eighth in rushing offense. Graham then gets his most favorable matchup of the season against the Chiefs, who rank last in the NFL in rushing yards allowed, yards per carry allowed and rushing touchdowns allowed. Graham should have the opportunity to get out of his mini-slump in his next two contests.