Johnson, Jackson and Edwards look to keep on rolling

Good matchups
Chris Johnson, RB, Titans: Johnson depends upon yardage to get the majority of his fantasy points, as LenDale White continues to be the goal-line back for the Titans. Johnson's matchups against the Colts and Packers should provide opportunities for big yardage. The Colts are 29th in the league in rushing yards allowed and with the Colts solid pass defense, expect heavy doses of Johnson and White. The Packers run defense ranks 26th in the league and allows 4.9 yards per carry. The Packers, much like the Colts, are much better against the pass than the run. It also helps that the Titans throw the ball less than any team in the NFL. Look for Johnson to continue his march toward NFL Offensive Rookie of The Year with these matchups.
DeSean Jackson, WR, Eagles: After a tough game against the Redskins in Week 5, Jackson bounced back with nearly 100 yards receiving in Week 6 against the 49ers. The Eagles are coming off the bye and appear healthier than they have been all season. Jackson has two nice matchups that should help continue his very impressive rookie season. The Falcons are 26th in the league in passing yardage allowed and are tied for fifth in passing touchdowns allowed. Next, the Eagles face the Seahawks, who are in total shambles. Seattle ranks 28th in yards allowed, allows more than 8 yards per attempt and, like Atlanta, is tied for fifth in the league in passing touchdowns allowed. Jackson and the Eagles passing game should be strong the next two weeks.
Trent Edwards, QB, Bills: Edwards came back from injury to throw for 261 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Chargers last week. This should be the start of a nice run for Edwards and the Bills passing game. The Bills face the Dolphins and their 27th-ranked pass defense this week. Edwards also has a good history against the Dolphins, as he threw four touchdowns against Miami in Week 14 last season. Edwards gets another favorable matchup against a Jets defense ranked 24th in passing yards allowed. Look for Edwards to continue to be a solid value at the quarterback position for weeks to come.
Earnest Graham, RB, Buccaneers: Graham has struggled the last two weeks gaining only 63 yards, but he has scored two touchdowns and had 23 carries last week. Things should be looking up for Graham in his next two matchups. The Cowboys rank 13th in the league against the run, but these stats are a little deceiving. The Cowboys gave up 160 yards last week to Steven Jackson and have only played one team this season ranked in the top 10 in rushing offense, the Redskins. The 'Skins ran for 161 yards against the Cowboy defense. The Buccaneers rank eighth in rushing offense. Graham then gets his most favorable matchup of the season against the Chiefs, who rank last in the NFL in rushing yards allowed, yards per carry allowed and rushing touchdowns allowed. Graham should have the opportunity to get out of his mini-slump in his next two contests.
Jacksonville Defense: Statistically, the Jaguars are a below-average defense, which explains part of the reason they have struggled a bit this season. However, they have two matchups that should get their defense back on track in the Browns and Chiefs. Derek Anderson has been dreadful this season, and the Browns offense is scoring just 15.3 points per game and will be without Kellen Winslow. The Chiefs average just 12.5 points per game and may be without their best offensive player in Larry Johnson. The Chiefs have major issues at quarterback, as they are just 31st in the league in passing offense. Look for signs of the Jaguars defense of old in these matchups.
Bad matchups
Marion Barber, RB, Cowboys: Barber is coming off his first 100-yard rushing game since Week 3 against the Packers. The schedule gets very tough in the next two weeks for Barber with the Buccaneers coming to town followed by a road trip to the defending Super Bowl Champion Giants. The Buccaneers are 10th in the league in rushing yards allowed and have yet to allow a rushing touchdown. The Giants are fifth in the league in rushing yards allowed and have given up just two rushing touchdowns. Barber has gained the status of an every week starter, but keep in mind he has totaled just 132 rushing yards in the three games he has faced elite rushing defenses (Eagles, Redskins and Cardinals).
Jamaal Charles, RB, Chiefs: With Larry Johnson's immediate future in the air, Charles appears likely to have a major increase in carries. While he may be a good pickup for your roster, especially if Johnson misses a lot of time, the matchups are not favorable for Charles the next two weeks. The Jets and Buccaneers both rank in the top-10 in rushing yards allowed, and Tampa Bay is the only team in the NFL not to allow a rushing touchdown this season. Charles should see more action, but the production may have to wait.
Brett Favre, QB, Jets: Since the bye week, Favre has thrown just one touchdown and four interceptions while failing to crack 200 yards in either contest. The slump may continue in his next two weeks for different reasons. This week against the Chiefs, look for Thomas Jones to put up huge numbers against the league's worst rushing defense. The Chiefs rank 13th in passing yards allowed, but they have given up just five touchdown passes all season. Favre may be efficient, but don't expect huge fantasy numbers. Next week Favre faces a Bills pass defense ranked eighth in yards allowed and tied for seventh in touchdown passes allowed. Favre is still a fantasy starter, but don't expect huge numbers the next two weeks.
Willie Parker/Mewelde Moore, RBs, Steelers: Parker is expected to be back after missing a month, but Moore has proven to be a strong backup, so we will include him just in case he gets a lot of touches while Parker works his way back into the lineup. The Steelers offense faces two stiff tests on the ground against the Giants and Redskins. Both rank in the top 7 in rushing yards allowed and rushing touchdowns allowed. Parker should eventually regain the starting role, but with two tough run defenses and split carries a possibility, it might be best to hold off on having either Steeler back in the lineup.
Bo Scaife, TE, Titans: Scaife has proven to be the only consistent pass catcher in the Titans passing game. In fantasy terms, he has played like a starting tight end. Scaife ranks sixth among tight ends in catches and seventh in yards. That said, he has unfavorable matchups in the next two weeks in which the run-heavy Titans face two bad run defenses and two solid pass defenses. The Colts and Packers both rank near the bottom of the league against the run and near the top against the pass. That means the Titans, who rank last in passing attempts, may throw the ball even less. With that in mind, the only Titan on offense worth starting other than a running back may need to be benched for the next couple of weeks.