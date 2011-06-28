Johnson is justified in getting big payday from Titans

On the perimeter, Johnson uses his world-class speed to outrun defenders. He often gets to top speed within three or four steps, and that instant acceleration allows him to outrun the pursuit angles of defenders. Johnson's speed is complemented by his agility and cutback ability that make him a nightmare to tackle in the open field. While most former track standouts don't have "wiggle," Johnson has exceptional balance and body control that allow him to stop on a dime and create plays in space. To that point, he has 44 runs of 20-plus yards and 13 runs of 40-plus yards.