Johnson interested in becoming limited partner with Dolphins

Published: Oct 29, 2010 at 12:59 PM

MIAMI -- Magic Johnson says he would be interested in becoming the Miami Dolphins' latest celebrity limited partner, although his priority is to help Los Angeles get an NFL team.

Johnson said he recently met with Dolphins owner Stephen Ross to discuss business, but he offered no details about the conversation.

"I like Stephen Ross a lot," Johnson said Friday while attending the Miami Heat's game against Orlando. "Of course if he wants me to do business with him, we're going to do business together. If I can't get something done in L.A. and if he asks me to join the Dolphins, would I? Of course I would."

Johnson attended the Dolphins' home game Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Since taking over the Dolphins before last season, Ross has brought aboard as limited partners the Williams sisters, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Fergie and Marc Anthony. As part of Ross' attempt to boost attendance, the Dolphins now have a VIP entrance and South Beach-style club at games.

"He's a smart businessman, and he's a fun businessman," Johnson said. "See, that's the difference between a lot of owners. He understands marketing and making it fun, a great atmosphere.

"But my No. 1 priority is to bring the NFL back to L.A."

Johnson recently sold his small ownership stake in the Los Angeles Lakers.

