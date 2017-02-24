Johnson, Elliott lead first offseason fantasy mock draft

41. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs: Kelce is coming off the best season of his career, but I wonder if he hit his statistical ceiling. Kelce could move down in future mock drafts as a result.

42. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots: Here comes the run on quarterbacks. Even at age 40, which he'll turn in August, Brady will remain one of the most coveted fantasy players at his position.

43. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints: Brees, 38, finished third in fantasy points among quarterbacks last season. He's also ranked no worse than sixth at the position since 2009. Now that's consistent.

44. Greg Olsen, TE, Carolinas Panthers: Olsen saw his yardage, touchdown and point totals decrease last season. Still, few players at his position have been more consistent in the stat sheets overall.

45. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots: Edelman had maybe the most incredible catch in Super Bowl history. He also finished as a borderline No. 2 fantasy receiver in all standard scoring leagues.

46. Jordan Reed, TE, Washington Redskins: Reed was a major disappointment a season ago, but the talent is there in an offense that will put points on the board. He could move up in future mock drafts.

47. Eddie Lacy, RB, Green Bay Packers: Lacy is slated to be a free agent this offseason. This is probably his best-case scenario for fantasy draft position, so he's a player to monitor moving forward.

48. Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins: Landry was a disappointment for a good part of last season, but he finished strong and will remain on the radar as a No. 2 fantasy wideout in most 2017 drafts.

49. Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts: Luck is expected to be back from shoulder surgery in plenty of time for the start of training camp. At 27, there's still room for statistical improvement this year.

50. Rob Kelley, RB, Washington Redskins: Kelley's value is still up in the air, but he showed flashes of potential as a rookie and should be considered the leader to open camp as Washington's top runner.