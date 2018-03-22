 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Johnny Manziel works out in front of 13 NFL teams

Published: Mar 22, 2018 at 09:51 AM
Jeremy_Bergman_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Count 13 NFL clubs as witnesses to ComebackSZN.

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel participated in the University of San Diego's pro day Thursday with scouts from at least 13 NFL teams in attendance, according to ESPN's Eric D. Williams.

Watching USD's pro day were representatives from the Patriots, Bears, Browns, Chargers, Giants, Chiefs, Jets, Raiders, Titans, Lions, Jaguars, Panthers and Buccaneers, per Williams.

The former first-rounder has been working out in Southern California in an attempt to mount an NFL comeback after an embarrassing exit from the league in 2016. Manziel, 25, was invited to throw to USD receiver Justin Priest and tight end Ross Dwelley, who did not have a QB to throw to them. As NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport explained, it was a win-win for both parties.

After flaming out in the pros following two tumultuous years with the Browns, Manziel told reporters he's a changed man.

"I drive down here [San Diego] a couple times a week and work out six days a week, and that's pretty much the schedule," Manziel said. "I'm a married man. I'm at home with my wife and my dogs, and I don't have a lot of time after that after doing six-hour training days. I'm happy with where things are. I think things are going well, and I couldn't ask for a better place to be in my life right now."

Manziel intends to play in the Spring League, a developmental football league in Austin, Texas beginning on Mar. 28. His rights are currently held by the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

"I know I've rubbed people the wrong way," Manziel added. "I know there's still people that still doubt what I'm doing and still doubt where I'm at.

"For me, I have spurts in the past of being good. I have spurts in the past of showing promise and looking like I'm on the right path, and when I think I get there, something else happens. That's kind of the pattern that's been there in the last couple years of my life since college. So for me, the key right now is to be consistent, and to continue what I'm doing day in and day out."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) 'confident' he will be ready for Week 1 of 2024 season

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson on Thursday said he expects to be ready for Week 1 of the 2024 season after recovering from shoulder surgery that prematurely ended his 2023 campaign.
news

QB Carson Wentz: Big piece of puzzle for joining Chiefs was 'winning culture'

Having gone from the No. 2 overall pick in 2016 and one-time MVP candidate to a clipboard-carrying journeyman, Carson Wentz's newest marriage as a backup QB for the Chiefs came about due to his appreciation for Kansas City's winning ways.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dan Campbell: Lions' strategy for 2024 NFL Draft remains selecting 'best player available'

The Detroit Lions sit in an unfamiliar draft spot, selecting at the end of the first round for the first time in nearly a decade. Head coach Dan Campbell noted last week that the club's plans remain the same at No. 29 as they would with a top 10 pick.
news

GM Brandon Beane on Stefon Diggs trade: 'This is, by no means, the Bills giving up'

Following Wednesday's blockbuster trade that saw the Bills send Stefon Diggs to the Texans, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane told the media it wasn't an easy decision to move Diggs and it also wasn't a sign of the franchise "giving up."
news

Commanders' Marcus Mariota to become first QB in NFL history to wear No. 0

Marcus Mariota will wear No. 0 with the Commanders this season, the team announced Wednesday. With this move, Mariota will become the first quarterback in NFL history to wear No. 0, per NFL Research.
news

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice issues statement, apologizes for role in multi-vehicle accident

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice issued a statement on Wednesday saying he will "take full responsibility" for his part in a multi-vehicle accident that occurred on March 30 in Dallas.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bills trade WR Stefon Diggs to Texans for 2025 second-round draft pick

The Buffalo Bills are trading star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2025 second-round draft pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.
news

Matt Eberflus would like another pass rusher to pair with Montez Sweat: 'Have to have the 1-2 punch'

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus says he's excited about the possibilities with Chicago's second first-round pick, but wouldn't mind pairing Montez Sweat with a pass-rushing prospect. 
news

Doug Pederson views Gabe Davis as 'Swiss army knife' in Jaguars offense

Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson views new receiver Gabe Davis as a weapon who can help open up the Jaguars offense in 2024. "Gabe is, to me, like a Swiss army knife," Pederson said. 
news

Jim Harbaugh on start with Chargers: 'It's been the best damn job I've ever had to start out with'

The Jim Harbaugh era in Los Angeles officially kicked off with the Chargers opening their offseason workout program on Tuesday, and after nine years at Michigan, he called his first three months on the job the best start to a new gig he's ever experienced.