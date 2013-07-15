Johnny Manziel will be under microscope at SEC Media Days

Manziel's early exit will be a prime topic when Texas A&M takes its turn at SEC Media Days on Wednesday. He'll no doubt be coached on how to field questions about his weekend, and there is little doubt he'll answer the first one with full diplomacy. But as the same questions are asked, re-asked and re-phrased by reporter after reporter, sticking to the company line can get difficult at this event. Heck, even a head coach once dodged SEC Media Days entirely when the heat got too hot.