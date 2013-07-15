Johnny Manziel will be under microscope at SEC Media Days

Published: Jul 15, 2013 at 03:00 AM
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Johnny Football has been places. Pebble Beach and Petco Park.

Even Stuttgart, Ark.

Pretty much, anywhere he wants.

But he's never been to Southeastern Conference Media Days in Hoover, Ala. And as such, he has no idea what awaits him Wednesday when Johnny Football meets the biggest throng of assembled media he's ever seen. And that's why Manziel's timing for controversy -- the latest being his early departure from the Manning Passing Academy over the weekend -- couldn't be worse.

To recap Manziel's latest head-first dive into the offseason headlines:

Manziel's attendance at the Manning Passing Academy was cut short on Saturday reportedly because he was ill, and the camp soon official released a statement to ESPN on the matter.

"Johnny Manziel did participate in some activities in the 2013 Manning Passing Academy as a college counselor/coach. After missing and being late for some practice assignments, Johnny explained that he had been feeling ill. Consequently, we agreed that it was in everyone's best interest for him to go home a day early."

Manziel's early exit will be a prime topic when Texas A&M takes its turn at SEC Media Days on Wednesday. He'll no doubt be coached on how to field questions about his weekend, and there is little doubt he'll answer the first one with full diplomacy. But as the same questions are asked, re-asked and re-phrased by reporter after reporter, sticking to the company line can get difficult at this event. Heck, even a head coach once dodged SEC Media Days entirely when the heat got too hot.

But credit Manziel and the Aggies, at least, for "manning" up and attending anyway.

