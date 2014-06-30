Johnny Manziel 'tired of the hype' surrounding his every move

Hoyer is the antagonist in this Johnny Football drama, one who easily contrasts what drives those sanctimonious batty about Manziel. Hoyer is the first-one-in-last-one-out cliché, the grinder who revels in outworking all comers. He is a family man, a father and husband, and he's waited his turn through stints in New England, Pittsburgh and Arizona. When he got his opportunity, he ran with it, showing the moxie Browns head coach Mike Pettine has repeatedly said he wants in his quarterback. And where Manziel incites the two poles, the love-him-or-hate-him fervor, everyone likes Hoyer. Even the Steelers' legendary defensive coordinator, Dick LeBeau, called Hoyer one of the nicest young men he's been around.